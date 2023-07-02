GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the May 31st total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 439,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of GT Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GT Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $730,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 18,317.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 100,014 shares in the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

GT Biopharma Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GTBP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 222,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,857. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.86. GT Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.61.

GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that GT Biopharma will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

GT Biopharma Company Profile

GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.

