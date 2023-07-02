Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Short Interest Down 55.0% in June

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,100 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the May 31st total of 671,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gruma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Gruma alerts:

Gruma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPAGF remained flat at $13.81 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. Gruma has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

Gruma Company Profile

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.