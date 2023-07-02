Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,300 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the May 31st total of 382,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,643.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPEAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Great Portland Estates to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.63) to GBX 625 ($7.95) in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Portland Estates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.50.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

GPEAF remained flat at $5.95 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. Great Portland Estates has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

