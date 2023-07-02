Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GDLC traded down 0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,592. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 12 month low of 3.75 and a 12 month high of 10.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 6.19.

