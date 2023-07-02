Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,133 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 295,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after buying an additional 58,062 shares during the last quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $238,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $52.37 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.09.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

