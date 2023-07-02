Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 1.7% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028,012 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 674.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,546,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,643 shares in the last quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,560,000 after acquiring an additional 969,400 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 243,728.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after acquiring an additional 940,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after acquiring an additional 852,504 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $44.14 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

