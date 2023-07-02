Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $724,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average of $72.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

