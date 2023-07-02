Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Up 49.4% in June

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTIM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 0.3 %

GTIM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. 10,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,396. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $39.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.02. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $3.94.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.92%.

About Good Times Restaurants

(Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.