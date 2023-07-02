Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on July 10th

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2161 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

GSST traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 314,744 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 948.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,794,000 after acquiring an additional 612,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,787,000 after acquiring an additional 86,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 126,109 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 30,796 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

