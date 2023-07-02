Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (BATS:GEMD)

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1973 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GEMD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,858 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEMD. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

