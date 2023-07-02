Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (BATS:GEMD – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1973 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,858 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,000.

About Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (GEMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated emerging markets government bonds of various credit quality and maturity. Bonds are selected by multiple economic factors such as governance indicators, import coverage, and inflation.

