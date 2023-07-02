GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.94 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a sector perform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.75.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

NYSE GDDY opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $85.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.00%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $153,813.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,258 shares in the company, valued at $21,539,951.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $153,813.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,258 shares in the company, valued at $21,539,951.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $61,200.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,940.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,159 shares of company stock worth $620,537 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $60,668,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after purchasing an additional 727,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

