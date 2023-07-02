Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the May 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Givaudan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,976.00.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.41. The stock had a trading volume of 21,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,257. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $72.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.03.

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

