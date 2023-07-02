Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Research Coverage Started at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GPC. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.60.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

GPC opened at $169.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $131.27 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.07.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,760,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,985,000 after acquiring an additional 258,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,209,476,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,378,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $910,664,000 after buying an additional 205,421 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,159,000 after buying an additional 2,577,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,089,000 after buying an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

