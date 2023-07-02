General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Wolfe Research

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.19.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $109.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.09 and its 200 day moving average is $91.70. The firm has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $110.26.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

