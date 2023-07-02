General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC lifted its position in General American Investors by 12.4% in the first quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 16.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in General American Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in General American Investors by 8,939.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GAM stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.72. The company had a trading volume of 34,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,192. General American Investors has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $41.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

