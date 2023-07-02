GateToken Price Reaches $4.42 on Major Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $4.42 or 0.00014452 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $431.87 million and $772,938.23 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020344 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,585.80 or 1.00002256 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002141 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,703,035 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,703,034.69072686 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.34875421 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $746,139.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.