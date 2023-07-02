FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII) Short Interest Update

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTII – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of FutureTech II Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTII. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of FutureTech II Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $361,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FutureTech II Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTII remained flat at $10.69 during trading hours on Friday. 10,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,900. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. FutureTech II Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $12.12.

FutureTech II Acquisition Company Profile

FutureTech II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and manage a business in the technology industry.

