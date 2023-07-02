Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Down 56.8% in June

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FUSN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 12.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $321.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -1.17.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.39% and a negative net margin of 10,176.33%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fusion Pharmaceuticals
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.