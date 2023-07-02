Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Down 56.8% in June

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 25,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 12.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $321.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -1.17.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.39% and a negative net margin of 10,176.33%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FUSN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

