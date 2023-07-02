Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTOOW remained flat at $0.29 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604. Fusion Fuel Green has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fusion Fuel Green stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Free Report) by 5,800.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares during the period. Fusion Fuel Green accounts for approximately 1.8% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Fusion Fuel Green were worth $46,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

