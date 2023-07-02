FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Performance

IGLD stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

About FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

