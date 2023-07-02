Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,229 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,320,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,026,189,000 after purchasing an additional 153,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,245,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $541,344,000 after acquiring an additional 950,270 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $611,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,637,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,661,742. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.