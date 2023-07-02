Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1668 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:FLBL opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Senior Loan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 121,210 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 73,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

