Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,130 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of GXO Logistics worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.53.

GXO stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $63.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average is $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

