Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $9,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ opened at $49.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.51. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.