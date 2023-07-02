Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RXO were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the first quarter worth $1,075,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RXO by 4.8% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of RXO by 76.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of RXO by 42.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 63,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of RXO by 752.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RXO opened at $22.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. RXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. RXO’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

