Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS by 309.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of STE stock opened at $224.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.54. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $227.36. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

About STERIS

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.