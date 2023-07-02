Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,474 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $204.68 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $205.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.82.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

