Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 29,325 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,325 shares during the quarter. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,481.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,481.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

