Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.16 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,341 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,978 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

