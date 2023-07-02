Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,412 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.9% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Adobe stock opened at $488.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $518.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.80 and a 200 day moving average of $375.57.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

