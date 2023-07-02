Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.11.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

In related news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNC. Siemens AG acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $681,508,000. Siemens Pension Trust E V acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,254,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Fluence Energy by 30.8% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,988,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 938,532 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,842,000 after purchasing an additional 752,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Fluence Energy by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,739,000 after purchasing an additional 617,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 2.70.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $698.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.51 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluence Energy

(Free Report

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

