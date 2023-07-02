Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $95.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 2.4 %

FND stock opened at $103.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $62.65 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $580,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Floor & Decor by 1,063.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 47.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 54.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

