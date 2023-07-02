FlatQube (QUBE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $451.71

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00002140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a market cap of $41.41 million and $451.71 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.65989412 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,668.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

