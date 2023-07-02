Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Short Interest Down 32.8% in June

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,600 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 368,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 825.3 days.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of FSPKF remained flat at $14.02 during trading hours on Friday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $16.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

