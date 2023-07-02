Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Short Interest Down 32.8% in June

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,600 shares, a decline of 32.8% from the May 31st total of 368,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 825.3 days.
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of FSPKF remained flat at $14.02 during trading hours on Friday. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $16.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45.
About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
