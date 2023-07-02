First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Short Interest Up 148.8% in June

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 148.8% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FID traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. 80,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,434. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $16.48.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3137 per share. This is a boost from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

About First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 456.4% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 80,154 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $556,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $702,000.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

