First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Down 57.5% in June

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the May 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FJP stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 52,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,450. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $129.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.67. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $49.42.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.5555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $788,000.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

