First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Short Interest Down 57.5% in June

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the May 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of FJP stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 52,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,450. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $45.58. The stock has a market cap of $129.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.67. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $49.42.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.5555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.