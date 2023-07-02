First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Sold by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management owned 0.09% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FPXI. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,945,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPXI opened at $39.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $44.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.1353 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust International IPO ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

