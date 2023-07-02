First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Down 53.4% in June

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Income Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 2,303.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

