First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Down 53.4% in June

Jul 2nd, 2023

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEFFree Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.95.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Income Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 2,303.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period.

About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

Featured Stories

