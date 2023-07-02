First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Down 53.4% in June

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the May 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.95.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Income Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
About First Trust Income Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.
Featured Stories
