First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,084,000 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 4,741,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.3 days.

FQVLF stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $23.65. 33,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,201. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $27.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.0969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on FQVLF shares. TD Securities raised First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

