First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FHN. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered First Horizon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.13.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insider Activity

In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth $34,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

