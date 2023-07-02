Financial Contrast: Boatim (BTIM) vs. Its Peers

Boatim (OTC:BTIM – Free Report) is one of 97 public companies in the “Internet Content & Information” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Boatim to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Boatim and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Boatim alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boatim N/A N/A N/A Boatim Competitors -11.41% -11.80% -0.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boatim 0 0 0 0 N/A Boatim Competitors 331 1030 1514 31 2.43

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Boatim and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies have a potential upside of 105.90%. Given Boatim’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boatim has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boatim and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boatim N/A N/A 0.00 Boatim Competitors $236.38 million $51.75 million -208.89

Boatim’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Boatim. Boatim is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Boatim

(Free Report)

Boatim Inc. operates online marketplace and special interest social network for the boating industry and boat users. The company operates boatim.com, an online boat trading marketplace platform. The company was formerly known as Emerald Data Inc. and changed its name to Boatim Inc. in February 2019. Boatim Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Boatim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boatim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.