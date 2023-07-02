Filecoin (FIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.77 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $4.08 or 0.00013347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $118.57 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,962,054,812 coins and its circulating supply is 433,162,281 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

