Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Down 56.9% in June

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,268,500 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the May 31st total of 5,266,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 212.0 days.

Fibra UNO Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FBASF remained flat at $1.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,314. Fibra UNO has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.37.

About Fibra UNO

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in Mexico. It is designed as an investment vehicle that grows through development and acquisitions, as well as regular cash flow distributions. It owns, operates, develops and manages a broad por tfolio of properties, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments.

