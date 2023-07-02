F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 620,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the May 31st total of 356,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

F&G Annuities & Life Price Performance

FG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.78. The stock had a trading volume of 211,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,600. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. F&G Annuities & Life has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86.

F&G Annuities & Life Dividend Announcement

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that F&G Annuities & Life will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, Director Douglas K. Ammerman acquired 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $201,667.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of F&G Annuities & Life

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth $18,210,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 2,045.8% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 612,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 584,157 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth $5,567,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth $5,026,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter worth $4,921,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

See Also

