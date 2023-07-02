Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30.39 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $191.32 million and $30.39 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00042557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004768 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000858 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,005,186 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.