Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 53,955 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 695,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,955 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $22,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $32.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

