Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,010 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 673,181 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises about 3.0% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $115,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

Insider Activity

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMC opened at $225.44 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $225.93. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.32 and a 200-day moving average of $183.90.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.05%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

