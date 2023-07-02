Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,690,396 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises approximately 4.7% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Ross Stores worth $179,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.89.

Ross Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $112.13 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.03 and a 200 day moving average of $109.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,087 shares of company stock worth $5,583,866. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

