Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,883 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Paychex worth $38,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Paychex by 35.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Paychex by 118.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

Paychex Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $111.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.